Boost for the Australian-France Defence Industry Relationship

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 02, 2018)

Australia‑France defence industry ties will be further enhanced after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and President Emmanuel Macron of France today announced the establishment of an annual Australia-France Defence Industry Symposium.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP will co-chair the symposium with his French counterpart, Minister Florence Parly, and said he was looking forward with working with Minister Parly to progress this important initiative.



“The Australia-France Defence Industry Symposium will focus on identifying further opportunities to deepen our defence industry and capability cooperation for the benefit of both nations.”



“Australian and French businesses already have a strong track record of partnering to develop and deliver innovative capabilities,” Minister Pyne said.



“In February, I had the pleasure of congratulating Australian business Thomas Global and France’s Safran Group on establishing a partnership to manufacture and maintain defence equipment in Australia.



Minister Pyne joined the Prime Minister and Minister Payne in thanking President Macron and the French Government for its ongoing support for Australia’s $50 billion Future Submarine Program.



“Through this Program, France’s Naval Group will partner with Australian industry to deliver a fleet of 12 regionally superior submarines, creating an annual average of around 2,800 jobs,” Minister Pyne said.



The symposium was announced as part of the Australia-France Initiative (AFiniti) signed by Prime Minister Turnbull and President Macron.



AFiniti will strengthen collaboration on emerging priorities and usher in a new era of Australia-France cooperation.



-ends-

