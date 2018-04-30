Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Tulsa (LCS 16)

(Source: US Navy; issued April 30, 2018)

MOBILE, Ala. --- The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Tulsa (LCS 16) during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama, April 30.



Delivery marks the official transfer of LCS-16 from the shipbuilder, an Austal USA-led team, to the Navy. It is the final milestone prior to commissioning, which is planned for late 2018 in San Francisco.



"Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the future USS Tulsa, as transfer occurs to the Navy and she enters service," said Capt. Mike Taylor, LCS program manager. "I look forward to celebrating the commissioning of this fine ship alongside the crew later this year in San Francisco."



Tulsa is the 13th littoral combat ship to be delivered to the Navy and the eighth of the Independence variant to join the fleet. The Independence variant is noted for its unique trimaran hull and its large flight deck.



"We look forward to welcoming the future USS Tulsa and crew in San Diego later this year," said Capt. Matthew McGonigle, commander, LCS Squadron One (COMLCSRON ONE). "Bringing a ship to life is no small task and I commend the crew for their hard work and dedication to their ship and to the LCS community."



COMLCSRON ONE supports the operational commanders with warships ready for tasking by manning, training, equipping and maintaining littoral combat ships on the west coast.



"To see Tulsa ready for delivery, words almost can't express the amazing work that Austal, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Gulf Coast, and Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants, have done to get her to this point," said Cmdr. Drew Borovies, Tulsa's commanding officer. "Although there is still plenty of hard work ahead, we are at the point where Tulsa is ready for her crew, and I can say without hesitation that her crew is ready for Tulsa. Tulsa and her crew are 'Tough, Ready. and Able!'"



Following commissioning, Tulsa will be homeported in San Diego with her fellow ships USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12) and the future USS Manchester (LCS 14).



LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship designed to meet validated fleet requirements for surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and mine countermeasures missions in the littoral region. An interchangeable mission package is embarked on each LCS and provides the primary mission systems in one of these warfare areas. Using an open architecture design, modular weapons, sensor systems and a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles to gain, sustain, and exploit littoral maritime supremacy, LCS provides U.S. joint force access to critical theaters.



Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants is responsible for delivering and sustaining littoral mission capabilities to the fleet.



(ends)



Austal USA Delivers Eighth Independence-Variant Littoral Combat Ship to the U.S. Navy

(Source: Austal; issued April 30, 2018)

MOBILE, Ala. --- Austal USA delivered its eighth Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy yesterday – the second one delivered this year. The future USS Tulsa (LCS 16) will be the thirteenth LCS to enter the fleet.



“The Austal team is excited to turn over another incredible ship to the Navy that will serve our great Sailors,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle. “The maturity and success of the LCS program is a direct result of the dedication of Austal’s talented employees, the excellent teamwork with our suppliers and the full support of our local, state, and federal legislators.”



Tulsa’s delivery precedes the future USS Manchester (LCS 14) commissioning, which will take place in New Hampshire at the end of May.



“I can’t stress enough how proud I am to be a part of this exciting time in both Austal and the Navy’s history,” continued Perciavalle. “Seeing these awesome ships roll out of our assembly bays one after the other in such quick succession makes me realize how far we’ve come in a very short time.”



Five LCS remain under construction at Austal’s Alabama shipyard. Charleston (LCS 18) is preparing for sea trials. Assembly is underway on Cincinnati (LCS 20) and Kansas City (LCS 22) and modules for Oakland (LCS 24) and Mobile (LCS 26) are under construction. Construction on LCS 28, recently named Savannah, is to begin later this year.



Six Independence-variant LCS are currently homeported in San Diego. Austal is pleased with the feedback we have received from the Navy regarding the work being done by these ships on the West coast.



More than 700 suppliers in 40 states contribute to the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship program. This supplier base supports tens of thousands of small business to large business jobs.



Austal is also under contract to build 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) for the U.S. Navy. The company has delivered nine EPFs while an additional three are in various stages of construction.



-ends-

