New CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicles for the Army

(Source: Netherlands Ministry of Defence: News item 01-05-2018 | 09:04

(Issued in Dutch only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Dutch army will receive new CBRN reconnaissance vehicles (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear). The Armed Forces section now has 12 Fuchs armored wheel vehicles for CBRN reconnaissance. However, in a few years they will reach the end of their lifespan. State Secretary Barbara Visser sent the Lower House a letter today about the 'Replacement CBRN Detection, Identification and Monitoring' project.



The security situation in the field of CBRN has deteriorated in recent years. The development of such means of combat creates an increasing threat. This also applies to dissemination that allows terrorists to acquire CBRN knowledge and material. In view of the recent events in Syria (poison gas attack in Douma) and the United Kingdom (poisoning of Skripal father and daughter) it is also not excluded that (non-) state actors use such means, also in the Netherlands.



No longer sufficient



In today's vehicles, the protection of the crew is not sufficient against all modern threats. Also, the detection equipment cannot detect all modern threats. Defense wants 12 new CBRN reconnaissance systems and possibly an extra backup system.



The Netherlands will look for the possibility of international cooperation before purchasing. In the Netherlands, the TNO research institute has valuable knowledge in the fields of chemical and biological weapons. The Belgian armed forces also want to replace their CBRN exploration capacity in about 10 years. Defense is already working closely with Germany on CBRN research and operational training. In terms of research, this also applies to Canada, Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden.



Characteristics



The new reconnaissance capability must be able to detect and identify all CBRN-relevant substances. This also applies to radiation. For the safety of personnel, the detection equipment must be remotely operable. The wish is furthermore that the new vehicles can be deployed in rural, urbanized or industrial areas, in ports or at airports.



The project will run from 2018 to 2022.



-ends-

