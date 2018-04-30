Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $129,909,502 modification (P00004) to domestic and foreign military sales (Oman and Taiwan) contract W31P4Q-17-C-0194 for procurement of Tube-launched Optically tracked Wireless-guided missiles.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Farmington, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021.



Fiscal 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2018 foreign military sales and other procurement (Army) funds in the combined amount of $129,909,502 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

