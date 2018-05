Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2018)

Orbital Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $146,064,129 modification (P00054) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for Precision Guidance Kit M1156.



Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2021.



Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $146,064,129 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



