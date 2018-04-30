Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Co., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $23,970,414 for modification P00034 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive contract (N00019-16-C-0004) for the development and delivery of multi-spectral data bases for incorporation into F-35 training systems for the Navy, Air Force and F-35 international partners.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $23,970,414 will be obligated at time of award, $10,721,229 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This effort combines purchases for the Navy ($2,502,229; 10.4 percent); Air Force ($8,219,000; 34.3 percent); and non-DoD participants ($13,249,185; 55.3 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

