Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 30, 2018)

-- Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $140,029,028 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2106) for naval nuclear propulsion components.

Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (32 percent); and Schenectady, New York (68 percent).

Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $140,029,028 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





-- Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $110,610,236 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2124) for Naval nuclear propulsion components.

Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (85 percent); and Schenectady, New York (15 percent).

Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $110,610,236 will be obligated at time of award and funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



