Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 01, 2018)

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a maximum $120,000,000, one-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for continuation of mid-endurance unmanned aircraft systems (MEUAS II-B) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services.



AAI Corp. was previously awarded a non-competitive, single award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity for MEUAS II-B ISR services in 2016 (H92222-16-D-0032).



The continuation was awarded as a sole-source contract, which provides worldwide support until all operational sites have transitioned to the multiple-award contracts of MEUAS III (H92222-17-D-0010, H92222-17-D-0011 and H92222-17-D-0019).



The scheduled contract end date is June 2018. A justification and approval was signed on March 12 (16-880-02) and allows task orders to be issued for up to 12 months.



This award action includes both firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable line items. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,000,000 are being obligated at time of award.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92222-16-D-0032).



-ends-

