RAF Fighters Cleared for Romanian Mission

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued May 01, 2018)

RAF Eurofighter Typhoons based in Romania has been given the green light by NATO to conduct air patrols over Romania.



During a ceremony held at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Southern Romania, leading officials from NATO gave formal accreditation for the RAF Typhoons to commence NATO Enhanced Air Policing missions over the Black Sea.



Leading the ceremony was the Commander of the Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) at Torrejon Air Base in Spain, Lieutenant General Ruben C. Garcia Servert, of the Spanish Airforce, who will be controlling the air policing missions.



"Such deployments showcase the ability of the Alliance to interoperate, share and pool capabilities, and to adapt and scale our defensive deterrence posture,” said Lieutenant General Ruben C. Garcia Servert, Commander of the Combined Air Operations Centre.



He added: “The opportunity for the Romanian Air Force, Royal Air Force and NATO Command and Control structures to test and validate procedures, systems and tactics means that NATO can continue to draw on well-coordinated and integrated Allied Air Forces to provide a single airspace security standard across NATO’s area of responsibility”.



The UK Ambassador to Romania, Mr Paul Brummel, said: “Such air policing missions ensure we would be able to rapidly and efficiently tackle any potential aggression or threat against the Alliance or its members. Furthermore, this year’s mission at Mihail Kogalniceanu has a special meaning, since it marks 100 years since the establishment of the Royal Air Force.”



“Today is a significant part of this important mission for 135 EAW. Throughout my career, I have worked in numerous NATO roles with several nationalities. At a time when the British withdrawal from the EU is grabbing the headlines, it is important that our NATO allies are assured that the UK’s commitment to the alliance remains as steadfast as ever,” said Wing Commander Chris Ball, Commanding Officer of 135 Expeditionary Air Wing.



