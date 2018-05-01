Bulgaria May Buy Up to 10 Warplanes As Process Goes Back to Scratch (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 1, 2018)

SOFIA --- Bulgaria could eventually be in the market for up to 10 new or used fighter jets to replace its ageing Soviet-designed MiG-29s, Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said on Tuesday.NATO has encouraged its eastern members, such as Bulgaria which joined in 2004, to develop, buy and operate new alliance weaponry compatible with older Soviet-era systems.But the question of which warplanes to buy has been vexing successive governments in Bulgaria for more than a decade, and Karakachanov said it could opt for more than the eight aircraft laid down in a plan approved by parliament in 2016 but never implemented.“We have made a change,” Karakachanov said. “We have written a minimum of eight in the new project. There are options, when negotiating, for the number to be 8, 9 or 10.”Karakachanov, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, did not say which aircraft the government should consider. “I will not go into the details of the conversations that we have held in advance or what kind of proposals we have received,” he said. (end of excerpt)-ends-