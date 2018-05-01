Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 01, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems Co. (RMS), Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a sole-source, not-to-exceed $387,187,200 undefinitized contract action (UCA) modification to previously awarded contract HQ0276-15-C-0003 to allow RMS to procure a limited subset of items necessary to maintain schedule for eventual manufacture, assembly, test and delivery of 20 Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missiles and related efforts, and up to four additional foreign military sales (FMS) missiles, for a potential total of 24 missiles.



The contract action also increases the transition to production UCA not-to-exceed value by $28,224,052 from $59,775,948 to $88,000,000 to continue developing engineering manufacturing readiness level (EMRL) 3 compliance, achieving sustained rate capability of producing two all-up rounds per month, demonstrating EMRL 4 compliance, and achieving Tactical Configuration Readiness.



This modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract by $415,411,252 (from $694,348,965 to $1,109,760,217).



The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of April 2022. Fiscal 2018 procurement; and defense wide funds in the amount of $161,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, in accordance with the signed Acquisition Decision Memorandum.



This contract was awarded by the Missile Defense Agency.



-ends-

