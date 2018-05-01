Indonesia to Renegotiate Fighter Aircraft Production Deal with Korea (excerpt)

(Source: Antara News; posted May 1, 2018)

JAKARTA --- The Defense Ministry said it is renegotiating a cooperation program with South Korea to build 4.5 generation fighter aircraft.Indonesia signed a deal with South Korea in January 2016 to jointly develop the fighter jets named Korean Fighter Xperimental or Indonesia Fighter Xperimental (KFX/IFX).Under the deal signed with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Indonesia’s Defense Ministry will invest about US$1.3 billion in the Korean Fighter Experimental (KF-X) program.The investment from Indonesia will account for about one-fifth of the total cost of the project, with up to 100 Indonesian workers taking part in development and productionChief spokesman of the Defense Ministry Brig.Gen Totok Sugiharto said Indonesia wants to be clear about a number of points in the deal as it involves state budget."The renegotiation is necessary to make clear Indonesia’s gain from the program as the project would be financed with funds from the state budget," Totok said here on Monday.Totok said the aircraft would be jointly produced, expected to start in 2016, but Indonesia may not sell the aircraft to other countries.In addition, Indonesia may not produce components although some of the components for the IFX could be produced locally, to facilitate transfer of technology, he said.He went on to say Indonesia saw no prospect of the cooperation program especially with the intervention from the United States restricting research program to produce fighter aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-