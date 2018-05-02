Airbus Helicopters Delivers 200th H145 Helicopter to Norsk Luftambulanse

(Source: Airbus Helicopter; issued May 02, 2018)

DONAUWORTH, Germany --- Last week, Airbus Helicopters delivered the 200th H145 to Norsk Luftambulanse (NOLAS). The Air Rescue Operator will use the helicopter for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) in Norway.



The 200th H145 is the final H145 delivered to NOLAS under its current order, bringing the operator’s Airbus fleet to a total of eight H145s and seven H135s, all dedicated to delivering HEMS from bases across Norway. This fleet renewal will equip NOLAS to be the only air ambulance operator worldwide to operate a 100% Helionix-equipped mixed fleet of H135s and H145s, ahead of commencing operations on 1st June as Norway’s national HEMS operator.



The global H145 fleet has achieved more than 100,000 flight hours since entry into service in 2015, with Babcock being the largest global H145 operator. This customer has a global fleet of 31 H145s in service, operating in HEMS and police missions. G-SASS, an H145 operated by Babcock for Scottish Ambulance Service, is the global H145 fleet leader with more than 2,500 flight hours.



The entire H145 family (H145, EC145 and BK117) has accumulated more than five million flight hours, with more than 1,400 helicopters delivered to date. The H145 is the most advanced member of Airbus Helicopters’ multi-purpose twin-engine category.



Thanks to its compact size, large and flexible cabin which is quickly and easily reconfigurable, lowest maintenance costs in its class, powerful engines and the latest Helionix avionic suite with four-axis-autopilot, the H145 is the aircraft of choice for high intensity operations across the widest range of missions (including military, law enforcement, HEMS, utility and including business aviation).





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

