USSTRATCOM, Denmark Sign Agreement to Share Space Services, Data

(Source: US Air Force; issued May 02, 2018)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. --- U.S. Strategic Command entered into an agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defence to share space situational awareness, or SSA, services and information.



The memorandum, signed at the 34th Space Symposium by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Nina M. Armagno, USSTRATCOM director of plans and policy, and Danish Maj. Gen. Agner Rokos, U.S. Central Command director of coalition strategy and plans group, on behalf of the Defence Command Denmark and the Ministry of Defence Denmark, will enhance each nation’s awareness within the space domain and increase the safety of their spaceflight operations.



“Cooperation is vital for the U.S. and our allies to maintain effective space situational awareness and for us all to continue to benefit from the critical domain that is space,” said Armagno. “These agreements build our relationships and provide insights to allow us to be more effective in space.”



“For Denmark as an emerging space nation partnerships are highly valuable. The signing of the agreement to share space situational awareness ensures not only information sharing but will further build on the close relationship between USSTRATCOM and the Danish Defence,” said Rokos.



Denmark joins 13 nations - the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, Israel, Spain, Germany, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Norway - two intergovernmental organizations, the European Space Agency and the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, and over 65 commercial satellite owner/operator/launchers already participating in SSA data-sharing agreements with USSTRATCOM.



“As more space capabilities are launched worldwide and the number of people benefiting from the use of those systems grows, it is in all of our interests to work together to ensure the security, safety and sustainability of space,” Armagno said. “The space domain is a global resource that is best protected and managed collectively.”



SSA data-sharing agreements enhance multinational space cooperation and streamline the process for USSTRATCOM partners to request specific information gathered by Air Force Space Command’s 18th Space Control Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The information is crucial for launch support, satellite maneuver planning, support for on-orbit anomalies, electromagnetic interference reporting and investigation, satellite decommissioning activities and on-orbit conjunction assessments.



USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, space operations, cyberspace operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense, and analysis and targeting.



-ends-


