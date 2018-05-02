Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 02, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $145,256,274 modification (P00010) to previously awarded contract HQ0147-17-C-0032 for the production of additional THAAD Lot 10 interceptors, one-shot devices, and associated product support efforts under fixed-price incentive-firm target contract line item numbers.



The value of this contract is increased from $1,285,845,311 to $1,431,101,585.



The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; Huntsville, Alabama; Anniston, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; and Troy, Alabama, with an expected completion date of Aug. 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $145,256,274 are being obligated at time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

