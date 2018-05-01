Diehl and Boeing Cooperate for GBU-54 Laser JDAM Procurement in Germany

(Source: Diehl Defence; issued May 01, 2018)

At the ILA International Air Show in Berlin, Diehl Defence and Boeing Defense, Space & Security signed a Teaming Agreement on cooperation of GBU-54 Laser JDAM weapon systems in Germany.



GBU-54 is a precision ammunition comprising an unguided, Mk-82 series warhead (500–pound bomb body) and Boeing’s Laser JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) guidance kit enabling the weapon to be guided precisely to the target. Through the combination of GPS/INS navigation, laser seeker and target designation, stationary and mobile targets can also be engaged in adverse weather conditions.



GBU-54 is a combat proven air-to-surface weapon already in inventory and integrated onto the Tornado and could also improve the air-to-ground mission capability of the German Eurofighter.



By this cooperation, the partners want to offer the Bundeswehr above all two advantages: utilizing one of the most modern weapon systems available in the market plus on-site support by a national missile system house with experience in the management of inventory and integration of equipment and weapon systems on a range of aircraft, including the Eurofighter.



Boeing has been an active partner in the German aerospace industry for many decades and continues to be a strong contributor to the country’s economy through its supply chain and partnerships with local industry. The cooperation with Diehl is an example of how Boeing can offer industrial partnership opportunities across its enterprise, while supporting long-term growth for German companies of all sizes and areas of expertise.



Boeing has been a strong contributor to the German economy for many decades. Today Boeing directly employs approximately 600 people at 11 locations throughout Germany and sustains thousands of additional jobs through its supply chain and other activities. In 2016, Boeing and its supply chain partners spent almost $1.3 billion with the company’s established network of nearly 100 suppliers located across Germany. Boeing works together with many German-owned suppliers worldwide.



Germany is a key market for Boeing to invest in research and technology partnerships. Boeing has established two research sites in Germany and invests in a growing portfolio of research and technology projects with German industry, universities and research organizations.





Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems and service provider of aftermarket support. Boeing employs approximately 140,000 people across the United States and in more than 65 countries and supports customers in more than 150 countries worldwide.



Diehl Defence concentrates the Diehl Group’s business activities in the fields of security and defence. As a parent company, Diehl Defence manages numerous subsidiaries, program and affiliated companies. With 2,500 employees*, the corporate division generates annual sales of € 500 million* Euros. (*Trend 2018)



-ends-

