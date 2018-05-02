Georgian Javelin Delivery Confirmed

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 02, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Georgia has revealed it took delivery of the Javelin missile system.



In a ceremony in late April 2018, the Georgian military showed off several Javelin launch systems received from the U.S., confirming that a contract was signed after the sale was approved last year. Georgian military officials had previously referenced the system as having been delivered, but no confirmation was available until now.



In November 2017, the U.S. State Department approved the sale to Georgia of 410 Javelin missiles as well as 72 launch units. The State Department estimated the sale would be worth about $75 million.



Following the approval, the U.S. Congress had a period of time to review the sale and, the next month, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria stated that the Congress had not opted to block it. He stated, "We have an important success regarding purchasing the anti-tank Javelin missiles. On March 29 of this year I was honoured to write to the US Defence Department [regarding the possible military sale to Georgia]. This decision was revealed publicly in November. The political decision has been made and for the first time today I would like to inform you that yesterday the Congress made a positive decision. I am holding the original decision, meaning that decision is final."



Georgia evidently moved quickly to procure the missile systems after approval. Defense Minister Izoria said in January 2018 that the first deliveries of the systems had already begun.



The Georgian military will use the Javelins to bolster its anti-tank capabilities. Georgia views its main threat as being Russia, which supports several breakaway republics in northern Georgia. In 2008, Russia defeated Georgia in a short war that served as an impetus for the Georgian military to reform its forces and boost military spending.



