U.S. F-22 Fighter Jets in S. Korea for Joint Exercise

(Source: Yonhap news; posted May 01, 2018)

SEOUL --- U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter jets have arrived in South Korea for an annual joint air combat exercise, a military official in Seoul said Tuesday.



The official, who asked not to be named, said that the F-22 stealth fighter jets landed at an Air Force base in Gwangju to participate in the joint training known as the "Max Thunder." The exact number of dispatched F-22s and their arrival time have not been released, but reportedly eight Raptors have landed in Gwangju.



The Raptor, an air superiority fighter, is capable of flying to key enemy facilities and launching precision attacks under the radar. Its maximum speed is about Mach 2.5.



The Max Thunder drill will be held for two weeks from May 11, involving more than 100 of the allies' Air Force jets.



Last year, Max Thunder was conducted as part of Foal Eagle, a comprehensive, large-scale field exercise the allies stage together each year.



-ends-

