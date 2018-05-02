ANKARA, Turkey --- Turkey’s program for the design, development and production of the country’s first indigenous fighter jet gained pace late in April when two local prime contractors joined forces to outline a production scheme for critical parts.
Meanwhile, in a surprise move, a top Russian aerospace concern expressed interest in developing an engine to power the TF-X, the Turkish fighter aircraft in the making.
On April 26, two strategic local contractors of the TF-X program, military electronics specialist Aselsan — Turkey’s largest defense firm — and Turkish Aerospace Industries, signed a memorandum of understanding to share work on the planned aircraft.
Under the memorandum, Aselsan and TAI, both state-controlled companies, will jointly work to develop critical systems for the TF-X, including a national radar, electro-optical systems, mission-control systems and integration of these systems into the future aircraft.
Earlier this year the Turkish government earmarked an initial investment of 4.817 billion liras (U.S. $1.178 billion) on the conceptual design phase of the TF-X program. The investment plan has been taken under a government incentive scheme.
Turkish procurement officials have confirmed Russian interest in a plan for the development of an engine that would power the TF-X. “There is a Russian interest in this regard, but it is too premature to say if the idea would gain further ground,” an official said. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Defense News website.
