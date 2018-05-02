Turkey’s Fighter Jet Program Races Ahead As Russian Firm Reveals Interest (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted May 02, 2018)

By Burak Ege Bekdil

ANKARA, Turkey --- Turkey’s program for the design, development and production of the country’s first indigenous fighter jet gained pace late in April when two local prime contractors joined forces to outline a production scheme for critical parts.Meanwhile, in a surprise move, a top Russian aerospace concern expressed interest in developing an engine to power the TF-X, the Turkish fighter aircraft in the making.On April 26, two strategic local contractors of the TF-X program, military electronics specialist Aselsan — Turkey’s largest defense firm — and Turkish Aerospace Industries, signed a memorandum of understanding to share work on the planned aircraft.Under the memorandum, Aselsan and TAI, both state-controlled companies, will jointly work to develop critical systems for the TF-X, including a national radar, electro-optical systems, mission-control systems and integration of these systems into the future aircraft.Earlier this year the Turkish government earmarked an initial investment of 4.817 billion liras (U.S. $1.178 billion) on the conceptual design phase of the TF-X program. The investment plan has been taken under a government incentive scheme.Turkish procurement officials have confirmed Russian interest in a plan for the development of an engine that would power the TF-X. “There is a Russian interest in this regard, but it is too premature to say if the idea would gain further ground,” an official said. (end of excerpt)-ends-