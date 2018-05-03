Tata Motors to Sell Its Defense and Aerospace Portfolio to Tata Advanced Systems Limited to Unlock Their Full Potential

(Source: Tata Motors; issued May 3, 2018)

Tata Motors Ltd (TML), a leading global automotive company providing smart mobility solutions across commercial and passenger vehicles, announced today that its Board has approved, subject to the requisite regulatory and other approvals, the following:



-- The sale of its defense business to Group entity Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). This will not include the pure civilian vehicles which will continue to be with TML. TML will receive an upfront consideration of Rs 100 Crs, adjusted for capex incurred and changes in working capital in the intervening period until closure date, and a deferred consideration of 3% of the revenue generated from identified Specialized Defence Projects for up to 15 years from FY20 subject to a maximum of Rs 1750 Crs.



-- The sale of its shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (TAL) to TASL at an enterprise value of Rs 625 crores. As a condition precedent, Tata Motors will acquire the non-aerospace business from TAL at a value of Rs.10 lakhs.



This is in line with Tata Motor’s plan to drive Turnaround 2.0, take necessary steps to further its defense business by leveraging the scale and strengths of the unified aerospace and defense entity at the Group level, while monetizing its non-core assets to reduce net-debt.



Speaking on the two strategic deals, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "Tata Motors has been a strategic partner to the Indian Ministry of Defence in defence mobility solutions for several decades. We will continue providing civilian logistics vehicles to the Defence customers. On our transition to a full range combat vehicle player, we realized that our current portfolio is small and we need scale to unlock its true potential.



“We believe Tata Advanced Systems Limited will be better equipped to execute larger and more complex projects and be more globally competitive as part of the larger Tata Group. Therefore, we have decided that it is in our best interests to sell this part of the business to Tata Advanced Systems Limited and participate in the future growth of this business through a revenue share agreement.’



"Also, TAL Aerospace Solutions is a non-core business to Tata Motors. We have been working on charting our next phase of growth and would like to use the opportunity of consolidation at Group level to monetize our investment in this area." added Guenter.





Tata Motors has been associated with the country’s off-road defence and security forces, since 1958 and has supplied over 1,50,000 vehicles to the Indian Military and Paramilitary forces, so far. The company offers products and services that not only meet the needs of the domestic market, but are also positioned to meet most stringent requirements across the world. TAL Aerospace Solutions



TAL, a TATA Enterprise, is a wholly owned subsidiary of TATA Motors and is one of the leading companies in India, wherein its automotive and heavy engine range business has been successfully delivering manufacturing solutions for over 40 years to customers and more recently, to Robotics, Aerospace and Defence sectors.



Tata Motors Limited, a USD 42 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. As India’s largest automobile company and part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies.



-ends-

