Air Assets of Portugal, Spain and France to Patrol the Baltic Skies

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued May 02, 2018)

For the coming six months 10 NATO Air Policing Mission fighter aircraft will be patrolling the Baltic airspace from the Lithuanian Air Force Air Base: Portugal will head the 47th NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission and patrol the Baltic skies with four F-16s and Spain will deploy six Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft to enhanced the mission, while France will send an augmentation of four Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to the Amari Airbase in Estonia.



“The NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states is an example of Alliance solidarity. Allies guarding the Baltic airspace demonstrate the collective defence commitment in the Baltic region. In its turn, Lithuania is also committed to assign capabilities whenever and wherever the Alliance them,” Chief of Defence of Lithuania Lieutenant Jonas Vytautas Žukas said at the rotation ceremony. He thanked the Danish air personnel who had guarded the airspace for four months and welcomed Portuguese and Spanish soldiers who had just taken over.



On the margins of the changeover ceremony Chief of Defence met with Commander of the Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) and the U.S. Air Forces in Europe General Tod Wolters. They discussed further prospects of the NATO Air Policing Mission and possibilities to organise an air training event for allies in our airspace. Lt Gen J. V. Žukas briefed Commander AIRCOM on Lithuania’s plans to develop short and mid-range air defence capabilities, and stressed the need to have allied air support capabilities in the region for both, exercises ad potential military operations with NATO eFP units in Lithuania and the Baltic region.



The NATO Air Policing Mission changeover ceremony in Šiauliai is expected to be conducted in the presence of Chief of Defence of Lithuania Lieutenant General Jonas Vytautas Žukas, ambassadors and soldiers of the countries contributing capabilities, Lithuanian Air Force leadership, representatives of the Latvian and the Estonian Air Forces, representatives of the city of Šiauliai, and other guests.



Portugal is contributing air force capabilities to the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states for the fourth time. The present Portuguese rotation is deployed majorly from Monte Real homebase and comprises up to 90 members – pilots, technicians, medical personnel, support teams, specialists of communications and other areas.



Soldiers of the Royal Spanish Air Force are taking part in the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states for the fifth time. They were in the lead of the mission in 2005 and 2016, and augmented the mission from Amari in Estonia in 2015 and 2017. The present 130-strong rotation will deploy from Moron homebase near Seville.



France is contributing an air force detachment to the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states for the seventh time.



The outgoing Royal Danish Air Force Detachment was protecting the Baltic skies with four F-16s, 200 troops deployed at a time rotated every months. Denmark’s military personnel also communicated with the community of Šiauliai, donated to Šiauliai Orphanage, hosted guided tours for schoolchildren and students.



The third unit to join he NATO Air Policing Mission from Spain is NATO allies’ additional proposal regarding the mission and is deploying in the framework of the Enhanced Air Policing (eAP). A strengthened NATO Air Policing Mission in Šiauliai will ensure greater flexibility to NATO allies guarding the Baltic airspace as well as better opportunities for training with the Baltic airspace surveillance and control units, Baltic and allies’ land and maritime units, and training delivering air support to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Groups in the Baltic states and Poland.



Augmentations of the peacetime NATO air defence mission send a clear message of deterrence and collective defence to all potential aggressors.



The Enhanced Air Policing detachments are sent as part of the NATO Security Assurance Measures 2014 in the Baltic region to the air bases in Amari (Estonia), Šiauliai (Lithuania) and Malbork (Poland). The presence of detachment in Amari has already become continuous. The augmentations in Šiauliai and Malbork depend on the need (last augmentation was deployed to Malbork in September 2017, and to Šiauliai – in 2015).



