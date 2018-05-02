Amendments to the Weapons Act Were Introduced in the Ministry of Defence

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued May 02, 2018)

Amendments to the Weapons Act were introduced today in the Ministry of Defence, with which Estonia's defence industry undertakings will be granted the right to manufacture and handle military weapons, ammunition and ordnance. Local entrepreneurs discussed the impact of the amendments on the defence industry.



According to Minister of Defence Jüri Luik, the goal of the amendments is to allow for domestic defence industry undertakings to manufacture, transport, store, repair and demilitarise military weapons, ammunition and ordnance.



“The absence of a right to handle weapons and ammunition presents an obstacle to our defence industry undertakings and the broader economy. This is a critical change to the development of Estonia’s defence industry and the field of defence,” said Luik.



The Minister of Defence emphasised that with the amendment of the Act, corresponding requirements and sanctions will be put in place.



In accordance with the amendments, an operating license will only be issued to undertakings operating and registered in Estonia, and entrepreneurs, owners, managers, responsible people and employees must pass a background check.



“This is necessary to ensure that the manufacturing of military weapons in Estonia does not fall into the hands of untrustworthy people,” said Luik.



According to Minister of Defence Luik, it was projected in the draft Act that a total of five or six domestic undertakings will apply for permits during the first year, with an additional one or two applying annually in subsequent years. Luik added that a significant proportion of Estonia’s defence procurements go to Estonian undertakings, although we purchase a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition from abroad. With this Act, the situation will change. The number of export opportunities open to Estonian undertakings will also increase.



Eneli Saabas, Director of the defence industry sector within the Ministry of Defence, said that while armaments and services in other areas are being acquired, to a very large extent, for the Defence Forces from within Estonia, then military weapons, ammunition and ordnance are mainly acquired from foreign companies.



In 2017 the state purchased goods and services in the field of defence, such as defence related supplies, or made IT and infrastructure investments in the total amount of EUR 233.7 million.



“A total of 57.4 per cent of that amount was paid to Estonian undertakings,” noted Saabas. “The sum that is going to Estonian defence industry undertakings could be significantly larger,” added Saabas.



According to Ingvar Pärnamäe, CEO of the Estonian Defence Industry Association, there are undertakings in Estonia which possess production or service capabilities and skills. Pärnamäe added that the amendment of the Act will provide four of these undertakings with an immediate benefit – the manufacturing of hand-held firearms, ammunition and explosives, the connecting of various autonomous systems with weapons systems and the repair and maintenance of weapons.



Jens Haug, Member of the Management Board of Eesti Arsenal OÜ, stated that thus far Eesti Arsenal has supplied explosive materials intended for military use to Estonia from abroad, where they are manufactured. He explained that the objective now is to create a factory in Estonia.



Haug added that the amendment of the Weapons Act will also bring about the creation of defence industry manufacturing engineering knowledge in Estonia. “One grain at a time; this is how we must begin to bring our know-how together,” he added.



According to Kuldar Väärsi, CEO and owner of Milrem Robotics, which is involved in the integration of weapons systems, the amendment of the Act is important, allowing Estonia to also maintain its lead role in the defence industry on the global market. He added that Estonia’s output could also be sold abroad.



The amendments to the Act are currently in the legislative proceeding of the Riigikogu, and it is expected that the amendments to the Act will already enter into force on 1 July.



