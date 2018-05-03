Will Australia's Annual $35b Defence Budget Stand the Test? (Excerpt)

(Source: Australian Financial Review; published May 3, 2018)

by Peter Robertson and Jingdong Yuan

It would be odd to buy insurance without knowing what the policy covers. Nevertheless, this pretty much describes how Australia's annual defence spending, to be announced in Tuesday's budget, has been worked out.Defence spending is a nationwide insurance policy. It mitigates the risks and provides training and capacity to deal with potential but unknown future risks to the safety of Australians. Currently the price tag is about $35 billion per year or equivalently about $95 million per day. That is a lot of cash that is not going to schools, hospitals or statues of Captain Cook. On the other hand, it's only about $1500 per year per person. So arguably it's not an unreasonably expensive insurance policy – if it delivered what it promised.But does it deliver? Regrettably it is impossible to know because the $35 billion price tag has not been calculated as the amount of spending required to provide an acceptable level of security. Instead it is a rule of thumb that says we should spend about 2 per cent of our national income, or GDP, on defence. While this 2 per cent target enjoys bipartisan support in Canberra, neither party has been able to explain how it meets Australia's security and defence requirements.Ideally the level of defence spending should be determined by the strategic environment in which Australia is situated and the mid-term challenges to our vital national interests. But the ratio of military spending to GDP is unrelated to these perceived security needs. It is a measure of the defence burden on the economy, not a measure of security. (end of excerpt)-ends-