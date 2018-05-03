Russian Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Holds Teleconference with Armed Forces Leadership

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 03, 2018)

A May 3 teleconference at the Russian Ministry of Defence focused on issues concerning in particular the Stated Defence Order 2018 as well as planning period for 2019-2020. (RUS MoD photo)

Today the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation hosted another teleconference chaired by the Russian Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



The teleconference centred around issues concerning in particular the Stated Defence Order 2018 as well as planning period for 2019-2020.



Sergei Shoigu reported that it is the State Defence Order 2018 stipulates for more than 3,700 tasks amounting 1.5 trillion roubles.



The Russian Minister of Defence stressed that almost 70% of this amount will be spent on procurement of modern armament and military hardware.



“Given the implementation experience of the State Defence Order over the last three years, we have provided extension of long-term commitments, reduced the deadlines for tendering procedure and signing contracts with sole executors. These measures will help significantly reduce the risks of untimely execution of the State Defence Order”, the Defence Minister said. “In general, figures of the State Defence Order 2018 are much higher than last year.”



The next issue on the agenda was focused on implementation of the state contracts for the Navy.



The Russian Minister of Defence reminded the United Shipbuilding Corporation performs all construction, overhaul and maintenance works of all ships and vessels within the framework of the state armament programme.



In March, the company provided the Navy with the new support vessel Elbrus.



In April, the first serial Project 12700 mine sweeper Ivan Antonov floated out.



By the end of the year, the Navy will received another six newly built and four recovered ships.



Another issue for discussion was about improving training system in the Engineering Troops of the Russian Armed Forces.



Today, there are two high educational institutions that train specialists in this sphere.



There are 52 people studying on master’s degree programme at the Combined Arms Academy (Military University (of Engineering Troops). Besides, 1,175 people are studying on higher military education programme and 135 people are receiving secondary education programme at the Tyumen High Military Engineering Command School.



“The number of foreign students is increasing in these educational institutions due to high professional teaching staff and high degree of knowledge. Representatives of 30 countries are studying at the Tyumen High Military Engineering Command School and representatives of nine countries – at the Combined Arms Academy”, Sergei Shoigu said.



Sergei Shoigu reminded that in less than seven day Russia will see most important and honourable event – the Victory Day. All preparations are underway for the military parade.



Traditionally it will involve most advanced armaments and military hardware. These include the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems, Terminator combat vehicles, Uran-6 and Uran-9 robotic complexes, modern drones, army ATVs and snowmobiles.



During air demonstration, besides modern aircraft such as Su-57, Su-30SM and MiG-29SMT, the Red Square will see the modernised MiG-31K equipped with newest Kinzhal hypersonic missile complex.



Minister of Defence said that today the second night training will take place. The final rehearsal is to be held on May 6.



