Embraer and American Airlines Sign Contract for 15 E175s

(Source: Embraer; issued May 3, 2018)

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --- Embraer and American Airlines Inc. signed a firm order for 15 E175 jets with a 76-seat configuration. The contract has a value of USD 705 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer’s 2018 second-quarter backlog. Deliveries will take place in 2019 between March and November.



Combined with the airline’s three previous orders for the E175, this new contract results in a total of 89 E175s for American Airlines. The most recent order took place in October 2017 for ten aircraft.



“We are thrilled that the E175 continues to be the right solution for American. This is American’s fourth order for the E175 since 2013 and their repeat order demonstrates how well the aircraft serves their business needs and the confidence they have in our platform,” said Charlie Hillis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation.



American Airlines selected Envoy, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, to operate the 15 aircraft, which will be configured with a total of 76 seats, being 12 in First Class and 64 in Main Cabin, including Main Cabin Extra seats.



Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 400 E175s to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in this 76-seat jet segment.



Since entering revenue service, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,800 orders and over 1,400 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleet of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 150-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



Bombardier Signs Contract with American Airlines for 15 Firm CRJ900 Aircraft

(Source: Bombardier; issued May 03, 2018)

MONTREAL --- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has signed a firm order for 15 new CRJ900 regional jets with American Airlines, Inc. (American). The purchase agreement also includes options on an additional 15 CRJ900 aircraft. Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$ 719 million.



Upon delivery, American will be benefiting from the latest enhancement to the CRJ Series regional jets – the Atmosphère cabin, which offers an enhanced passenger experience and can accommodate the largest number of “oversized” roller bags of any aircraft in the same category.



“We are pleased with American’s continued confidence in Bombardier and the CRJ900 aircraft,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “This order is a testament to the tremendous value that the CRJ Series provides to airlines in the North American regional market. With its outstanding economics and new cabin design, the CRJ900 continues to offer unique revenue growth opportunities, while delivering the most modern regional jet cabin features in line with today’s trends and requirements.”



American has selected PSA Airlines to operate the 15 CRJ900 in dual-class configuration with 76 seats, including 12 first-class seats.



The airline intends to take delivery of their first aircraft with the new interior in the second quarter of 2019.



The new Atmosphère cabin sets new standards of passenger experience in the regional jet market segment. Key features of the new interior are comprised of larger passenger living space, wheel-first roller bag capability, more spacious lavatory, increased cabin connectivity options, all integrated in a contemporary design and material choices. In fact, the Atmosphère cabin design allows each passenger to carry and store an “oversized” roller bag within the aircraft cabin bins which minimizes the need to check bags at the counter or the gate.





With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries.



