ANALYSIS: Boeing Sees KC-46A Saga Nearing Final Chapter (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal.com; posted May 4, 2018)

By Stephen Trimble

SEATTLE --- Seven unfinished 767-2Cs are lined up on a remote taxiway outside Boeing’s final assembly centre in Everett, Washington. They are held in storage to await modification into a KC-46A Pegasus tanker. About 40mi south, several more completed KC-46As also sit in storage on another remote ramp adjacent to Boeing’s modification and flight centre on the outskirts of Seattle.To Boeing, the image of stored 767-2Cs and KC-46s littering runways around the Seattle area is, while unfortunate, still re-assuring. As soon as the US Air Force allows, Boeing stands ready to rapidly deliver over a dozen stored production-standard aircraft, with a total of 32 in some stage of storage or final assembly.For Boeing’s detractors, the same image also conjures up the long and torturous path to fielding a replacement for the over 60-year-old KC-135E tanker fleet, with the KC-46A now months behind schedule, billions of dollars over the fixed-price development contract’s $4.9 billion cost ceiling and plagued by the quirks of a new remote vision system and centreline drogue refueling system.But Boeing wants to change the perception the programme is still in trouble. In a day-long series of tours and interviews in Everett and Seattle, Boeing executives insisted to a group of about 30 journalists that the KC-46A’s technical deficiencies are largely in the past, while offering an explanation for the awkward contrast between the company’s upbeat tone and the more pessimistic assessment of government watchdogs and top USAF procurement officials. (end of excerpt)-ends-