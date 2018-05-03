An-188: Turkish-Ukrainian Aircraft in Accordance with NATO Standards

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued May 03, 2018)

Antonov unveiled a model of the An-188 military transport aircraft at the Eurasia 2018 air show in Antalya, Turkey, showing the aircraft’s general configuration as a large, high-wing transport powered by four jet engines. (Antonov photo)

Ukraine and Turkey are moving to a practical implementation of the joint project on An-188 military transport aircraft building. This decision was made in the framework of the international airshow Eurasia-2018, where UKROBORONPROM SE "Antonov" represented the aircraft industry of Ukraine.



The military transport aircraft project involves westernization of all components, implementation of modern and reliable technical solutions, as well as full compliance with NATO standards, both in terms of equipment and the use of the aircraft.



The project’s decisions allow to create a promising military transport turbojet aircraft with a carrying capacity of up to 50 tons. It will be capable of carrying military equipment of all kinds, military and construction equipment, helicopters, up to 300 soldiers, as well as humanitarian cargoes, pallets and containers.



The An-188 will be capable of basing on different airfields, including air strips, and landing on short runways of only 600-800 m in length. This greatly expands the number of airfields the aircraft can be used on, ensuring the high efficiency of the new aircraft.



In addition, the project involves using modern cost-effective turbojet engines, providing not only high speed but also a significant range of flight.



"The new aircraft will bring the Ukrainian-Turkish project to the list of world leaders. According to the results of negotiations with the Turkish delegation – headed by the Dr.Ismail Demir, Undersecretary for Defense Industries – it was decided to move to the practical implementation of the project in the near future," said Director General of the SC "UkrOboronProm" Pavlo Bukin.



