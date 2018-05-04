Multibillion Euro Impulse for the Navy

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted May 04, 2018)

The Dutch Navy will replace its two M-frigates (HNLMS Speijk seen here) and Alkmaar-class minehunters, and buy a second logistic support ship, under a 6.7 billion plan submitted to Parliament yesterday by the defense ministry. (NL MoD photo)