Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has opened a new office in Germany to support its growing business in the European market. The location for new office, in Berlin, was chosen due to Germany's central role in Europe and its strong alliance with Israel. It replaces IAI's former office in Paris. IAI regards Germany as a key European market and as a platform for co-development of defense and aeronautics technologies.



European nations have been busy struggling with terror and uncontrolled immigration over the past decade. The new reality of Europe has given rise to new defense and home front security needs. IAI is responding to these needs with advanced technologies, including field proven systems that address the changing conditions quickly.



IAI's solution offering includes aerial defense, anti-missile, mission aircraft and unmanned aerial systems, intelligence and cyber systems, drone disruption, land robotics, platform protection, marine systems and more. Collaborations with European companies form an important part of IAI's presence in Europe, seeking to create synergetic solutions for the European and international market.



For example, in 2009 IAI delivered Heron 1 systems to the German air force. The systems became operational six months later and are used intensively to this day in collaboration with Airbus. IAI believes that collaborating with additional European companies in other projects will enable it to respond even better to current and future customer requirements.



Eli Alfassi, Executive VP Marketing, said: "We regard Europe in general and Germany in particular as high potential markets for military and civilian solutions. The opening of the Berlin office is part of our marketing strategy to bring our technological solutions closer to our customers and personalize them to their needs with high quality and in real time.



