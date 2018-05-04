Spanish Cabinet Clears Airbus to Acquire 100% of CESA

(Source: Spanish Cabinet; issued May 04, 2018)

(Issued in Spanish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Agreement that authorizes the foreign investment of the Netherlands company Airbus SE, through its Spanish subsidiary Airbus Defense & Space, SAU, to acquire 40% of the share capital of the Compañía Española de Sistemas Aeronáuticos, SA (CESA), so that it reaches 100%, and can be used for activities related to national defense.



The Council of Ministers has authorized that the foreign investment of the Netherlands company Airbus SE to acquire 40% of the share capital of Compañía Española de Sistemas Aeronáuticos, S.A. (CESA) can be used for activities related to national defense.



CESA's main activity is to manufacture and design components for military aircraft and helicopters. Article 11 of the royal decree R.D. 664/1999, of 23 April 2018 on foreign investments suspends uncontrolled foreign investments in Spain in activities directly related to national defense, including those destined for the production or trade of arms, ammunition, explosives and other war materiél.



The Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Minister of Defense and following a review by the Board of Foreign Investments, expressed its favorable opinion that the foreign investment can be allocated to activities related to national defense.



At a meeting held on March 13, 2018, the Foreign Investment Board reported favorably on the operation.



The foreign investment operation under consideration consists of the acquisition, for a price of 30 million euros, by Airbus SE, through its subsidiary Airbus Defence & Space, of 40% of the shares of CESA currently held by Goodrich, in such a way that Airbus would control, through Airbus Defence & Space, 100% of CESA's share capital.



