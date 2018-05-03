Sopka-2 Radar Systems to be Transferred to Northern Fleet Units

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 03, 2018)

Officers of a military representative office embarked on the technical acceptance of the Sopka-2 en-route radar facilities. In May, within the framework of the current State Defence Order, the manufacturing enterprise will transfer six sets to the Northern Fleet units.



The Sopka-2 radar is an automated solid-state three-axis dual-purpose track radar system. It is designed for using as a source of radar information for air traffic and airspace control systems.



Due to its high-resolution ability, the Sopka-2 is able to expose individual air targets flying in groups. The complex is equipped with a protective antenna dome and is able to work in any weather conditions, in particular, with winds up to 40 metres per second and temperatures up to m



