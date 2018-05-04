Washington Should Help Europe Achieve ‘Strategic Autonomy’, Not Fight It

(Source: Center for Security Studies; issued May 04, 2018)

By Ronja Kempin and Barbara Kunz

According to Ronja Kempin and Barbara Kunz, US policymakers have mixed feelings about the EU’s 2016 Global Strategy, to say the least. The strategy outlines the ambition of strategic autonomy for the EU, and some US officials fear this could be detrimental to the transatlantic alliance.However, our authors explain that Washington should not worry: strategic autonomy has nothing to do with Europe turning away from the US. Indeed, they contend that the US should support this goal as doing so could help the debate on transatlantic security move forward.-ends-