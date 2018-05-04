Future USS Thomas Hudner Completes Acceptance Trials

(Source: US Navy; issued May 04, 2018)

BATH, Maine --- The future USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) successfully completed acceptance trials May 3 after spending a day underway off the coast of Maine.



The U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), the governing body that recommends the ship be delivered to the Navy, evaluated the ship's construction and compliance with Navy specifications.



INSURV reviewed the ship and its crew during a series of demonstrations while pier side and underway. Many of the ship's onboard systems including navigation, damage control, mechanical and electrical systems, combat systems, communications and propulsion applications that were tested to validate performance met or exceeded Navy specifications.



"The success of the Bath Iron Works (BIW) built future USS Thomas Hudner during acceptance trials is a testament to the continued quality and high performance of our Navy's destroyers," said Capt. Casey Moton, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "The Thomas Hudner is a very capable warfighter that will be a significant asset to the fleet."



Thomas Hudner is equipped with the AEGIS Baseline 9 Combat System which includes an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability incorporating Ballistic Missile Defense 5.0 Capability Upgrade and Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air. The ship's IAMD radar will provide increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against modern air warfare threats.



Following delivery, DDG 116 will be the 36th Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) class destroyer to be delivered by BIW. The shipyard is currently in production on future destroyers Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and John Basilone (DDG 122), as well as the future Zumwalt class destroyer, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.



