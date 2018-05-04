T-84 Tanks Proved their High Effectiveness During Joint Resolve X Exercises

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued May 04, 2018)

During the practical phase of Combined Resolve X international exercises at the training site near Hohenfels, Bayern, Germany, T-84 tanks proved their high effectiveness.



The airborne company of 79 AABr and the tank platoon of 14 SMBr accomplished a march, having several times engaged in battle with hypothetical aggressor, delivering fire from the ambush.



"In particular, during the clashes, several enemy “Abrams” tanks were dead. Without significant losses, the jointed subunit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to reach the point of destination,” – reports the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the details of the exercises in the framework of Combined Resolve X.







It should be noted that during these exercises, modern multiple integrated laser engagement system MILES – allowing to simulate actual battle – is used.



The main T-84 tanks, engaged in the exercises, were repaired and modernized this year by UKROBORONPROM SE "Malyshev Plant" and SE "Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau". The specialists of the enterprises tested, restored/ replaced all the main nodes and components. The electronic systems were replaced, secure digital radio stations were installed, the sightseeing complex was upgraded.



The Armed Forces of Ukraine are armed with T-84 tanks, equipped with a 125-mm autoloader-equipped gun, which, among other things, is capable of firing controlled precision anti-tank missiles with a target destruction range of about 5 km. 1200-horsepower engine allows an almost 50-ton T-84 tank attain a top speed of 70 km / h. The most up-to-date Ukrainian active armor and a complex of electron-optic counteraction from controlled weapons are responsible for protection of the tank.



