Communiqué

(Source: Embraer; issued May 5, 2018)

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil --- Embraer communicates the occurrence of an incident at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility with the KC-390, prototype 001, which was conducting ground tests that resulted in a runway excursion. The crew deplaned safely and without injury.



The flight operations support team responded immediately and Embraer has already initiated an investigation into the causes of the incident.



The incident was reported to the Brazilian Air Force’s aeronautical accidents investigation and prevention bureau (CENIPA).





