Oshkosh Defense Showcases Special Purposes All-Terrain Vehicle (S-ATV) at SOFEX 2018

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued May 08, 2018)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, is showcasing its Special Purposes All-Terrain Vehicle (S-ATV) at the Special Operations Forces Exhibition & Conference (SOFEX), taking place May 8-10 in Amman, Jordan.



The S-ATV is lightweight and agile, with a modular design to meet a diverse range of mission requirements for armed forces in the United States, Middle East, and around the world.



“Building on the success of Oshkosh’s proven off-road military vehicles, the Oshkosh S-ATV is a military-grade platform that is rugged, versatile, and built for speed,” said Mike Ivy, Vice President and General Manager of International Programs, Oshkosh Defense. “With its superior levels of off-road mobility and maneuverability, as well as its ability to disembark aircraft with primary weapons ready to fire in 60 seconds or less, the S-ATV enables Special Forces units to deploy quickly with stealth and agility in the most severe environments.”



The S-ATV comes equipped with the Oshkosh TAK-4i intelligent independent suspension system, providing soldiers with superior maneuverability and a smooth ride. The Oshkosh S-ATV can operate in the harshest terrain with a 70 percent off-road profile capability and cruising range of 800 km at 110 kilometers per hour, with a top speed of 145 kph.



The S-ATV is available in multiple configurations with varying protection levels, making the platform easily transportable via both fixed and rotary-wing platforms; it can be carried internally in a CH-47 or externally under either a CH-47 or CH-53.



Oshkosh Defense leadership will be available to discuss the Oshkosh S-ATV and the Company’s full portfolio of vehicles, technologies, integration capabilities and aftermarket solutions at booth #A604.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy logistics and transport, medium logistics, and light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company



