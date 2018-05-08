EmbraerX Unveils First eVTOL Concept

(Source: Embraer; issued May 08, 2018)

LOS ANGELES, CA. --- EmbraerX, an Embraer organization dedicated to developing disruptive businesses, today unveiled its first electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft concept. The unveiling was made during Uber Elevate 2018, in Los Angeles, California. EmbraerX is engaged in several projects, including the development of eVTOL concepts through a cooperation with Uber and other companies to explore business opportunities within the Uber Elevate ecosystem.



“We have excelled in our near-50-year journey by introducing innovations into the aviation industry and delivering true value to customers,” said Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, President and CEO of Embraer. “We are relentless in our quest for constant growth and through EmbraerX we will drive disruptive innovation and accelerate the creation of new businesses with the potential for exponential growth. Urban mobility is ripe for transformation and we are committed to having a major role in this key market.”



The eVTOL concept presented at Uber Elevate 2018 represents an aircraft with a mission to serve passengers in an urban environment, based on the key design drivers of safety, passenger experience, affordability and a very low footprint for the community, in terms of noise and emissions.



“We are developing solutions to bring on-demand air transportation to urban areas to improve quality of life for millions of people. Our collaboration with key stakeholders will accelerate the arrival of this new ecosystem,” said Antonio Campello, President & CEO of EmbraerX. “This is one example of how EmbraerX is committed to exploring a range of disruptive products and services that could revolutionize the business of air transportation.”



Embraer X’s first eVTOL concept unveiled today is the outcome of extensive interaction with potential urban air travelers about their desired experience, combined with the expertise of Embraer’s teams and the collaboration with various companies and institutions. Embraer X will continue to engage with communities to expedite the development of desired solutions for this new market.



Over the last five decades, Embraer has designed, developed and certified close to 50 aircraft models, delivering over 8,000 aircraft to 100 countries. Embraer’s fleet has accumulated more than 50 million flight hours. Leveraging Embraer’s experience and longstanding relationships with aircraft certification authorities around the globe, EmbraerX will ensure that safety design drivers meet and exceed the highest industry standards.



EmbraerX is an Embraer organization, dedicated to developing disruptive businesses that transform transportation. With an inherent startup mentality, EmbraerX has three fundamental pillars, which are the shaping of the future user experience of air transportation, the application of Embraer know-how, and the generation of disruptive products, services and business models.



EmbraerX is based on Florida’s Space Coast in Melbourne, Florida, with innovation teams established in Silicon Valley and Boston that are integrating and collaborating with innovation communities.



EmbraerX unveiled its first electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft concept during Uber Elevate 2018, in May 2018. EmbraerX is engaged in several projects, including the development of eVTOL concepts through a cooperation with Uber and other companies to explore business opportunities within the Uber Elevate ecosystem.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



-ends-

