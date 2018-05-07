The A400M Resupplies Grappa Detachment for the First Time

(Source: Spanish Defence HQ; issued May 7, 2018)

(Issued in Spanish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com

The commander of the Spanish Grappa detachment poses with part of the A400M’s crew. (SP MoD photo)

The A400M Air Force aircraft has made, for the first time, the LTA-M (Mixed Transport Airline) in support of the Grappa Detachment, a Spanish contribution to the EUNAVFOR MED "Sophia" operation.



It is a milestone in the short history of the detachment, deployed on Sigonella air base, in Sicily, to have received and processed one of the two Airbus A400M "Atlas" so far integrated into the ALA-31 air transport wing, based at Zaragoza air base. Specifically, the plane with tail number TK23-02, received in December 2017, was moved to Zone.



The A400M (T.23 in Spanish Air Force designation) is the most modern aircraft that Spain has acquired for its Armed Forces in recent years. It is a transport plane of the last generation whose versatility is imposing. It can transport supplies, troops, paratroopers, serve as a tanker, act as an aerial platform for medical evacuations, take off and take from unprepared fields, etc. On this occasion, the aircraft carried out a support flight to carry supplies of all kinds to the Miguel de Cervantes Base (Lebanon) and the Grappa Detachment in order to sustain its participation in the "Free Hidalgo" and "Sophia" operations.



The A400M has a load capacity of 37 tons, with a cruising speed of 780 km / h and a maximum range of almost 6,400 km, characteristics that allow it to be the most complete and versatile transport aircraft in service today.



For the Grappa Detachment, it has been a novelty to receive such an impressive plane, since this type of transport missions are usually carried out by the emblematic and well-known C-130 Hercules, which have been in service for almost 45 years with the Spanish Air Force. According to a very well synchronized schedule, these old warriors of the Zaragoza Air Base will be retired and replaced by the new A400M.



The incorporation of T.23 to this LTA allows almost double the load to be transported to almost double the speed with the consequent advantages that this brings. Its arrival took place around 10pm, local time, from May 3rd. The CATO staff of the Grappa Detachment was waiting to provide the necessary support and to unload all the equipment it was carrying. The takeoff for the return flight to Zaragoza was made at 4:00 p.m. on May 4.



It was a short visit, and we hope to see you again soon. Welcome A400M!



-ends-

