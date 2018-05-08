Navy, RSNF Conclude Underwater MCM, C-IED Subject Matter Expert Exchange

(Source: US Navy; issued May 08, 2018)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia --- Royal Saudi Special Forces and U.S. Navy Expeditionary Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Company completed an MCM and counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) subject matter expert exchange, May 5.



The bilateral exchange commenced on April 24, 2018 and took place in order to enhance the sharing of standard operating procedures to safely execute high risk MCM operations. The exchange included classroom training on unmanned systems, C-IED, over pressurization underwater demolitions and MCM neutralization procedures, including beaching operations. The exchange provided a valuable opportunity to share procedures and techniques.



"Our Royal Saudi Navy counterparts have provided an excellent venue to conduct this subject matter exchange," said Lt. Mike Collier, company commander, Expeditionary MCM Company. "This engagement has strengthened relations, interoperability and our combined capabilities in MCM and C-IED operations. Sharing these experiences and lessons is valuable and will pay dividends in support of long term stability and freedom of navigation through the region."



Expeditionary MCM provides operational explosive ordnance disposal capability for location and identification, rendering safe, recovery, field evaluation and disposal of explosive ordnance across the globe.



CTF 52 plans and executes mine warfare operations in support of U.S. 5th Fleet. These efforts are a critical part of maintaining sea lines of communication, deterring and countering disruptive adversaries, and strengthening regional partner maritime capabilities.



U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse comprises 20 countries and includes three critical maritime choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb. These bilateral engagements are crucial in maintaining Freedom of Navigation and open commerce throughout the region.



