Survey of the Combat Metrics of the Afghan War: 2000-2018
The U.S. has now entered its seventeenth year of war in Afghanistan, and there is no clear end to the war in sight. At present, there seems to be little prospect that a combination of Afghan government, U.S., and allied forces can defeat the Taliban and other insurgent and terrorist forces or will be defeated by them. The conflict has become a war of attrition which can drag on indefinitely, and can only be ended through some form of peace negotiation or the sudden, unexpected collapse of either Afghan government or threat forces – a transition from a war of attrition to a war of exhaustion on one side.
Selectively Surveying Official, UN, and NGO Combat Metrics
The Burke Chair at CSIS has assembled a survey of key combat metrics and official U.S. summary assessments of the war since its beginning. It is entitled Afghanistan: The Conflicting Metrics of Conflict 2000-2018, and is available on the CSIS web site here.
The analysis focuses on the periods leading up to the surge in Afghanistan, failed plans for U.S. withdrawal, and the change in U.S. strategy to a continuing conditions-based presence. It also focuses on combat metrics – maps and graphics. This is only a small part of the history and nature of the war – it omits the civil side of the conflict, Afghan force development, and many other key factors, but it does provide a picture of how the U.S., UN, Afghan, allied, and NGO sources have appraised the ebb and flow of conflict over time.
It does not provide dramatic new insights into the course of the war : A war of attrition is a war of attrition, but it does warn that the U.S. either failed to properly assess the war, or properly react to it, from the period after 2002, when the Taliban began to return as a major threat, through U.S. plans to withdraw all most forces after 2014, and that no current official assessment of the war provides any clear picture as to when it might end.
In fairness, the current “conditions-based” strategy is still in the process of being implemented and full implementation and its effects will not be apparent until 2019-2020 –and only then if Afghanistan can conduct a successful election and create a more effective and unified government.
Questionable and Directly Contradictory Estimates of Taliban and Government Control
Nevertheless, the survey does raise serious questions about the combat metrics the United States and its allies have used throughout the war, and the degree that these have been consciously or unconsciously politicized to overstate success or support efforts at withdrawal.
The analysis helps illustrate this by grouping the data into various time clusters to provide easier comparison. It also provides progressively more competing narratives to help explain what sometimes are major differences in the trends portrayed by given sources.
It does not attempt to reconcile the major differences that emerge between sources, or in comparing different types of metrics. In many cases, the source never attempts to defined key terms, indicate the methodology used, or describe the level of uncertainty in the information provided.
Click https://csis-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/publication/180507_Afghan_Metrics_of_Conflict_Report.pdf?VL.EshFhf7dAuUTEGEjXsIdLt70gFFFE for details.
-ends-