Russian Defence Ministry Shows Capabilities of Newest Armament Systems

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 07, 2018)

This year, the main Victory Parade in Moscow will present the newest samples of armament for the first time: Korsar and Katran unmanned aerial vehicles, Uran-6 and Uran-9 robotic complexes, as well as BMPT Terminator fire support combat vehicles with a high level of hardness, firepower and handling characteristics.



All the presented armament systems are in service with the Russian Armed Forces or are in trial operation. Most of the novelties have been tested during combat actions in the Syrian Arab Republic.



Today, on May 7, the Russian Defence Ministry will post in its official accounts and social networks the videos showing some capabilities of these armament systems.



