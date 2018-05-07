(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 07, 2018)

Eleron-3 Drones to be Supplied to Russian Ministry of Defence in May

The Kazan military representation has started technical acceptance of Eleron-3 unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the current State Defence Order, the manufacturing enterprise is to transfer 30 systems to the Defence Ministry units in May.



At present, the serial Eleron-3 drones are equipped with an IR camera and television low-level camera module or with a television camera and thermal imager module. Eleron-3 can perform flights in autonomous and radio command modes, during flybys or multiple passages above an assigned point. The return to the launch site is automatic. GPS and GLONASS systems are used for navigation.



The Eleron-3 unmanned aerial vehicle is a special short-range reconnaissance vehicle. Its maximal take-off weight is 5.3 kg; the payload weight is up to 1 kg. The drone can reach speeds of up to 130 km per hour and heights of up to 4,000 metres.



-ends-

