Notification About News or Rumours

(Source: ASELSAN; issued May 07, 2018)

Regarding the news published in Anadolu Agency's web site, and in various other press publications on 19.04.2018, the request of the Capital Markets Board, dated 27.04.2018 and numbered 29833736-115.01-E.4768, is stated below.



At the DSA 2018 International Defense Industry Fair held in Malaysia on April 16-19, 2018 a letter of Intent was signed between ASELSAN and ASELSAN MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. and DRB-HICOM DEFENCE TECHNOLOGIES SDN. BHD. (DEFTECH) regarding Remote Controlled Weapon Systems, Military Vehicle Modernization and Unmanned Armed Land Vehicles, and the parties have not entered any commercial commitments.



With DEFTECH, potential projects regarding the Malaysian Armed Forces needs are primarily targeted and cooperation in Far East Asian countries will be evaluated separately.



ASELSAN signs letters of intent to cooperate with many institutions and organizations. As long as contracts are signed including material obligations, material event disclosures will continue to be made under the Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure II-15.1 of the Capital Markets Board.



-ends-

