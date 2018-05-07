Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 07, 2018)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $120,488,760 modification (P00001) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0242 for the procurement of M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System vehicles.



Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $7,038,309 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



