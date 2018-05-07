Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 07, 2018)

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $21,705,649 for modification P00001 to a previously awarded indefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0119).



This modification increases the quantity of Bell 407 variant commercial airframes through fiscal 2020 by seven in support of the MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned air system program of record.



Work will be performed in Ozark, Alabama, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

