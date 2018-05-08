Lufthansa Group Continues to Invest in Fleet Modernization

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 08, 2018)

COLOGNE, Germany --- The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has approved the order of up to 16 additional aircraft. The list price of the aircraft is approximately €2.1 billion ($2.49 billion). Delivery is scheduled to take place in stages until 2022.



The order includes two Boeing 777-300ER long-haul aircraft for SWISS, which are expected to supplement the existing SWISS fleet beginning in early 2020 and will be used to expand the route network. An additional two Boeing 777F will be ordered for Lufthansa Cargo. The modern freight aircraft will replace MD-11 cargo planes in the future. This will decrease fuel consumption, noise emissions and unit costs at the same time.



The investment in fleet expansion at SWISS and a more modern cargo fleet reflect the economic success of the two companies. In the first quarter, traditionally a weak quarter for airlines, SWISS had a profit margin of over nine percent; Lufthansa Cargo’s was over ten percent. The order for the new long-haul aircraft highlights the strategy of Lufthansa Group to predominantly allocate the growth within its multi-hub system where cost and quality offer the best conditions for profitable investments.



The Supervisory Board has also approved the order of up to twelve short- and medium-haul A320-type aircraft. This includes six delivery options for aircraft of the Airbus A320neo (new engine option) type in 2022 that were converted to fixed orders. When they are delivered, they will replace older aircraft in the flight operations of the Lufthansa Group. Depending on availability, up to six additional A320ceo (current engine option) will be ordered. The plan is to deploy them at Lufthansa this year already, in order to offset delivery delays for Airbus A320neo aircraft.



(ends)



Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 08, 2018)

SEATTLE --- Boeing and the Lufthansa Group completed an order for four more 777 airplanes, valued at $1.4 billion at list prices. The purchase is part of the aviation company's plans to modernize its fleet with newer widebody airplanes.



"The order for the new long-haul aircraft highlights the strategy of Lufthansa Group to predominantly allocate the growth within its multi-hub system where cost and quality offer the best conditions for profitable investments," said the Lufthansa Group in a company statement.



The order provides two more Boeing 777-300ER (Extended Range) airplanes for Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), the national carrier of Switzerland and a member of the Lufthansa Group.



SWISS currently operates 10 777-300ERs, one of the most efficient, capable and reliable twin-aisle passenger airplanes in aviation. The airline says the 777-300ER has served as the backbone of their long-haul fleet and the additional airplanes will allow them to further expand their network.



The order also provides two more 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo, one of the world's leading air freight carriers that serves nearly 300 destinations.



"We are honored that Lufthansa Group, an aviation leader in Europe and around the world, is expanding their fleet of 777 airplanes," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "The order is another testament to the tremendous value of the 777 and its unique combination of long range, outstanding efficiency, and leading reliability."



The 777-300ER can seat up to 386 passengers in a three-class configuration and has a maximum range of 7,930 nautical miles (14,685 km). The 777 Freighter, the industry's largest and longest range twin-engine cargo jet, can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a payload of 102 metric tonnes (102,000 kg).



-ends-

