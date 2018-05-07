HASC Releases Summary of Proposed FY19 Defense Policy Bill

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 07, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. House Armed Services Committee released a summary of Chairman Mac Thornberry's (R-TX) proposal for the FY19 National Defense Authorization Act. The full committee will consider the proposal on Wednesday, May 9.



The bill supports a base budget of $639.1 billion, which complies with the two-year budget deal that amended national security spending caps in FY18 and FY19. This base spending includes $616.7 billion for the Pentagon, $22.1 billion for nuclear programs in the Department of Energy, and around $0.3 billion for other defense-related activities. The bill recommends $69 billion for Overseas Contingency Operations, matching the request, for a total of $708.1 billion in FY19 discretionary spending.



The proposal includes an increase of $338.1 million for Stryker A1 vehicles; $85 million more for Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawks; and additional funding to maintain the maximum production rate of "critical munitions," such as small diameter bombs, joint direct attack munitions, hellfire missiles, advanced precision kill weapon systems, long-range anti-ship missiles, tomahawk missiles, advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, and torpedoes. The Chairman's Mark adds $150 million to accelerate efforts to field a conventional prompt global strike capability before FY22, and encourages the rapid development of interim short-range air defense and indirect fire protection capabilities.



Thornberry takes issue with the Air Force's decision to cancel its E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) recapitalization program. His proposal would direct the Air Force to continue the recapitalization effort, adding $623 million for this purpose. The proposal also adds $60 million for Army MQ-1C Gray Eagle capabilities; and $105 million for the EQ-4, a variant of the Global Hawk equipped with the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN).



The proposal supports the Nuclear Posture Review's recommendation to develop a lower-yield ballistic missile warhead to strengthen deterrence, and adds funding to accelerate modernization of ground-based ballistic missiles and the Long-Range Standoff cruise missile. Another $140 million is added for the Missile Defense Agency for directed energy, space sensors, and hypersonic missile defense capabilities. The Chairman's Mark adds $175 million to accelerate integration of the Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems, and $500 million for Israeli missile defense programs. The proposal would also direct the MDA to establish a boost phase intercept program using kinetic interceptors.



The Chairman's Mark includes a number of provisions impacting U.S. space programs. The proposal would direct the DoD to establish a separate process for space acquisition, establish a new numbered Air Force responsible for carrying out Space warfighting, establish a sub-unified command for space under the Strategic Command, and increase the size of the space cadre.



-ends-

