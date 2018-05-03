Submarine Design to Move to Australia

(Source: Prime Minister of Australia; issued May 03, 2018)

Critical design work on the Turnbull Government’s Future Submarine Program will move to South Australia from 2022, fuelling more local jobs and investment.



The 12 new submarines will be constructed in Adelaide, utilising a national supply chain and ensuring this $50 billion initiative is completed with Australian expertise.



The project will deliver the best submarines to the Royal Australian Navy, and create almost 3000 jobs directly and throughout the supply chain.



Now the Turnbull Government is also confirming that the detailed design work will move from France to Australia in 2022.



Currently, initial design work is taking place in Adelaide and Cherbourg, France.



Up to 270 Australian jobs will be created in the detailed design and production planning activities.



This announcement coincides with the visit to Australia by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.



The engagement of France’s Naval Group represents the enormous opportunity being delivered through Australia’s strategic partnership with France.



Naval Group’s commitment to building Australia’s sovereign defence industry capability is reinforced by the decision to migrate detailed design of the Future Submarine to Australia.



Preparations will involve a range of training activities for Australians to ensure they achieve the necessary qualifications and develop the essential skills to undertake both detailed design and production planning.



Undertaking the detailed design and production planning locally will ensure our sovereignty goals are met, in a smooth transition to construction of the submarines in Adelaide.



During detailed design the Future Submarines will be developed and planned to a high level of precision using advanced computer-aided software, which includes the layout of all systems in each compartment of the submarine.



At the same time, the schedule for the construction of the submarine will be planned in detail, guiding shipyard workers on each stage of the build.



More than 600 Australian companies have so far registered interest with Naval Group to be part of the Program.



