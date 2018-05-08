Lockheed Resumes F-35 Jet Deliveries to Pentagon (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 8, 2018)





The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The cost of the fix was $119 million, people familiar with the situation had previously told Reuters.



The Pentagon had stopped accepting the jets on March 29, the Pentagon's F-35 Joint Program office told Reuters in a statement. The dispute was over who was responsible for paying to fix corrosion related to an error discovered in the second half of 2017.



The military, U.S. allies that own F-35s and Lockheed Martin are making the necessary repairs to all aircraft, the Pentagon's office in charge of the fighter program said in the statement.





(ends)

Lockheed Martin Statement on Twitter

(Source: Twitter; posted May 8, 2018)

The Pentagon has resumed accepting F-35 aircraft, following an agreement between the F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin to effectively and efficiently address the F-35 hole primer issued.



All F-35 production continued during the delivery pause, and Lockheed Martin trmains on track to meet its delivery target of 91 aircraft for 2008.



F-35 aircraft in the field today are the most advanced and capable ever built – and we are focused on reducing cost, increasing efficiencies and ensuring we deliver the highest quality weapons system to our men and women in uniform.



-ends-

