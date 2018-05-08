Air Force Directs One-Day Operational Safety Review

(Source: US Air Force; issued May 08, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein directed all Air Force wings with flying and maintenance functions to execute a one-day operational safety review by May 21, 2018.



“I am directing this operational safety review to allow our commanders to assess and discuss the safety of our operations and to gather feedback from our Airmen who are doing the mission every day,” said Goldfein.



After a series of recent aviation mishaps and fatalities, including a WC-130 Hercules crash May 2, the Air Force is taking swift action to ensure the safety of its force. Although safety statistics over the past decade show Air Force Class A and B aviation mishaps trended downward, the Air Force's manned aviation mishap rate increased since the beginning of fiscal year 2018.



During the safety review, commander-led forums will gather feedback from Airmen who execute the Air Force's flying operations and challenge Airmen to identify issues that may cause a future mishap.



“We cannot afford to lose a single Airman or weapons system due to a mishap that could have been prevented,” said Goldfein. “Our men and women have volunteered to give their last full measure for America's security. My intent is to have commanders lead focused forums with their Airmen to help identify gaps and seams that exist or are developing, which could lead to future mishaps or unsafe conditions.”



(ends)



US Air Force Orders One-Day Pauses in Flights Over Deadly Crashes

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued May 08, 2018)

Faced with a string of fatal crashes, the US Air Force has ordered its aircraft units to be grounded for one day in a bid to find problems. Nine people were killed last week when a Hercules plane crashed over Georgia.



Planes belonging to US Air Force will be halted from flying for one day and inspected, the US Air Force command said on Tuesday, following a series of crashes that according to a military news outlet have claimed 35 lives since October last year.



To ensure continued operation, various units will be assigned different days to ground their planes and inspect them.



"We cannot afford to lose a single Airman or weapons system due to a mishap that could have been prevented," Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Goldfein said in a statement.



Officers to gather feedback from air crews



Jets flying combat missions over Iraq and Syria may be exempt, and other active duty crews would be able to choose their day for inspection, but the Air Force review is due to be completed by May 21. Goldfein also said reservists and National Guard units will have until June 25 to comply.



"Our men and women have volunteered to give their last full measure for America's security," the general said. "My intent is to have commanders lead focused forums with their Airmen to help identify gaps and seams that exist or are developing, which could lead to future mishaps or unsafe conditions."



Crash of Hercules WC-130 during last flight



Fatal military aviation accidents have reached a six-year high, according to an investigation by the Military Times news outlet. There have been 11 deadly crashes and one fatal ground incident since the start of the current fiscal year on October 1, 2017, the paper said, adding that 35 people have died.



Most recently, a Puerto Rico National Guard cargo plane crashed into a highway near Savannah, Georgia, killing all nine people aboard last Wednesday. The 53-year-old Hercules WC-130 was reportedly on its last flight before being retired.



Last month, a pilot from the elite Thunderbird team died when his F-16 crashed in Nevada. Four other servicemen were killed in two separate Apache helicopter crashes in January and March.



-ends-

